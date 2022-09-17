Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Purchases $43,290.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,737.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.26 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $460.94 million, a PE ratio of 118.75 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.