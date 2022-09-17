Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

