Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of DLTR opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.44. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

