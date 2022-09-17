Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$37.71 and last traded at C$37.97. Approximately 70,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 86,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.14.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.36.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

