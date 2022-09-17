DnB Asset Management AS Sells 1,899 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.89.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.