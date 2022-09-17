DnB Asset Management AS Sells 10,027 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $133.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

