DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,854 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.