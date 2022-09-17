DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 31,001 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,001 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.6% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Blackstone by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average is $106.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.