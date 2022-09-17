disBalancer Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. disBalancer has a market cap of $417,545.12 and $62,114.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 333.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.51 or 1.00860167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00101523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00833829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s genesis date was April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,442,080 coins. disBalancer’s official website is disbalancer.com. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.