Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

