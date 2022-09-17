DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DICE. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DICE stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $763.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

