DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DICE. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.
DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of DICE stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $763.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $40.50.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
