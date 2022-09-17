Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in August

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 220,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF remained flat at $41.86 during trading on Friday. 1,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. Diageo has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DGEAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo to a “sell” rating and set a $3,230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

