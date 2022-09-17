DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Purchases A$15,995.30 in Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGLGet Rating) insider Denise Brotherton purchased 10,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.51 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,995.30 ($11,185.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

DGL Group Limited provides specialty chemical formulation and manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, and waste management and recycling solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Chemical Manufacturing, Warehousing and Distribution, and Environmental Solutions.

