Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

DVN opened at $66.82 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

