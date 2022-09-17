Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Rating) were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36). Approximately 395,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 450,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).

Dev Clever Stock Up 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £248.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.61.

Dev Clever Company Profile

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

