Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €178.00 ($181.63) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €170.30 ($173.78) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €167.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €162.11. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 12-month high of €175.90 ($179.49).

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

