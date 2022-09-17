Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SU. set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Shares of EPA SU opened at €120.92 ($123.39) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($77.90). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €126.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €130.78.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.