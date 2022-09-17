Defi For You One Day Trading Volume Hits $47,563.00 (DFY)

Defi For You (DFY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Defi For You has a market cap of $736,102.08 and $47,563.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defi For You coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Defi For You has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 312.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,645.71 or 0.78609637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 592.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00832636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Defi For You Coin Profile

Defi For You was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Defi For You is defi.com.vn.

Buying and Selling Defi For You

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi For You is a peer-to-peer NFT trading and crypto lending platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to use NFTs as collateral for a P2P loan.”

