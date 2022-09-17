Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $621,719.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $646.47 or 0.03214122 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deeper Network is www.deeper.network. The Reddit community for Deeper Network is https://reddit.com/r/DeeperNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deeper Network is a blockchain-powered all-in-one solution designed to provide true Internet freedom with enhanced security. Combining security, sharing, and blockchain, Deeper creates a new concept called SSS (Secure Shared Service) that enables open and secure Internet access and equal participation in mining.DPR tokens can be earned and spent via sharing or consuming bandwidth on the network. DPR incentivizes users to actively contribute bandwidth to the network thus making the overall network more robust and performant for everyone.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.