DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $35,458.76 and approximately $65.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

