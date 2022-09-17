Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Lowered to €10.25

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €10.25 ($10.46) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of DVDCF opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

