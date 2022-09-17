D. Scott Neal Inc. Buys 74,901 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,901 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 21.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $51,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.32. The stock had a trading volume of 79,920,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,174,648. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

