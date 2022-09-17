Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 10,310 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $184,619,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,882,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a PE ratio of 280.57, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.56 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

