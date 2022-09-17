Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.25. 14,640,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.23.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

