Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Cummins by 9.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Cummins by 6.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cummins by 63.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Cummins by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.68. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

