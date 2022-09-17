Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in New York Times by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in New York Times by 135.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in New York Times by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cannonball Research lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 1,713,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,836. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

