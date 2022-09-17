Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $6.44 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

ADP traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.64. 2,719,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,309. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average of $225.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

