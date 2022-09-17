CryptoZoon Achieves Market Capitalization of $594,521.75 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $594,521.75 and approximately $853,799.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000406 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

ZOON is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,751,031 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoZoon is cryptozoon.io.

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

