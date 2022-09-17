Crypto 1 Acquisition (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Trading Up 0.2%

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $18,023,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $16,160,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $11,110,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,060,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,547,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

