Cryptex Finance Price Tops $3.31 on Major Exchanges (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00016515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,020.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00057256 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00065162 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00078562 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,417 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.