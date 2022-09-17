CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NYSE CAPL opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $767.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

