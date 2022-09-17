Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Croda International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. 7,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Croda International has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $71.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2503 per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Croda International

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

