Critical Review: Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) and The Competition

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vicarious Surgical to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A -$35.21 million 20.25 Vicarious Surgical Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 17.73

Vicarious Surgical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Vicarious Surgical Competitors -233.63% -64.70% -17.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vicarious Surgical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicarious Surgical Competitors 212 990 2154 73 2.61

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 165.43%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 44.58%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

