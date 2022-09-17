CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Cut to €50.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRH. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77.

CRH Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CRH by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CRH by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.