Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Down 34.7% in August

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CRKR remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Friday. 10,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Creek Road Miners has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

