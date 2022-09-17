Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Down 34.7% in August

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Creek Road Miners Price Performance
CRKR remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Friday. 10,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Creek Road Miners has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.17.
About Creek Road Miners
