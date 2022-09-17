Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to Underperform

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NVS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

NVS opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.94.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

