CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Shares Up 2.3%

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.42). 207,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 257,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.50 ($2.36).

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 193.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.78 million and a PE ratio of 333.33.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Further Reading

