Covington Capital Management Sells 67,587 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 67,587 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 344,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

SBUX stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

