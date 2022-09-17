Covington Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $2,061,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $287.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

