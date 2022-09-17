Covington Capital Management Has $3.57 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Covington Capital Management lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.24 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

