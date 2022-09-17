Coty (NYSE:COTY) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Coty by 11,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after buying an additional 7,061,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

