Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.50.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CJR.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares lowered Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cormark reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC cut Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.08.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 3.1 %

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$2.65 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$2.52 and a 52 week high of C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$537.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.13.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

