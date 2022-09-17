Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.20.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

OFC opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after acquiring an additional 268,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 56,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,923 shares during the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

