Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.40 and last traded at 0.40. 18,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.39.

Core One Labs Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.57.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

