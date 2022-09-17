Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,600 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the August 15th total of 376,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,419.2 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS CTTAF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. 212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $127.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

