Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 998,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.81 and its 200-day moving average is $240.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

