Compass Point Upgrades Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IRENGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of IREN opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,602,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $7,194,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

