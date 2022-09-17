Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Community Capital Bancshares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

