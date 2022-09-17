Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,351 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Commercial Metals worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. 2,170,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.