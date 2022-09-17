Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

CL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,304,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,676. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.